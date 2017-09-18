CHICAGO (AP) - A 67-year-old Mexican immigrant woman facing deportation next month has filed a federal lawsuit claiming a pending application for a special category of visas granted to crime victims should allow her to stay.

Genoveva Ramirez Laguna, who came to the U.S. in 2001, is living in the country without legal permission. The complaint filed Monday says she was the victim of a 2015 assault and cooperated with police in the investigation. She’s applied for a U visa. Attorneys say processing the application could take years and argue her deportation should be on hold pending the outcome.

The lawsuit names agencies including Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, which declined comment.

Laguna is an activist and grandmother whose case is supported by several Democrats including U.S. Reps. Luis Gutierrez and Jan Schakowsky.