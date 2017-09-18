NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana man and his wife are fighting plans to place a bridge over a creek for a pedestrian trail because they don’t want the span near their home.

The Herald-Times reports the proposed Salt Creek Trail Bridge would take about a third of an acre from Gary and Sheila Oliver’s property in Nashville, Indiana. The 3.7-mile (5.95-kilometer) trail will lead into Brown County State Park.

The state Transportation Department offered the couple $7,800 for their land three months ago. The Olivers say they aren’t interested in selling and are fighting the proposed use of eminent domain to acquire their land.

The Olivers have asked county commissioners to find another location for the bridge. Commissioner Diana Biddle says the Transportation Department controls the project, but department officials say commissioners can change the project.

