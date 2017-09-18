JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed quarterback Ryan Nassib to the active roster.

A fourth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2013, Nassib was waived by New Orleans in final cuts. Nassib played three seasons (2013-15) for Jaguars decision-maker Tom Coughlin in New York and played collegiately for current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at Syracuse.

Nassib has played in five NFL games, completing 9 of 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Bortles has thrown for 348 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games. The Jaguars (1-1) briefly benched him during the preseason. They also picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, meaning they are risking having to pay Bortles $19 million in 2018 if he sustains a significant injury this season.

To make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed safety Calvin Pryor on injured reserve.

