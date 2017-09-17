Su’a Cravens was in Los Angeles this weekend, seen on the sidelines of his alma mater USC’s game against Texas on Saturday and was active on Snapchat. He was even spotted at the Trojans’ game with Doug Williams, the Redskins’ senior vice president of player personnel who was in town for Washington’s 27-20 win over the Rams on Sunday.

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported Cravens is expected to report back to the Redskins some time this week, likely Tuesday. The situation, according to the report, was fluid and complex and “may not be the end of the story.” But the Redskins safety was expected to be back with the team two weeks after being put on the left/exempt list while mulling retirement.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday he hadn’t received any news about Cravens.

“I haven’t heard anything from Su’a or about Su’a,” Gruden said.

Gruden told reporters he hasn’t spoken with Cravens since the safety left the Redskins, though the NFL Network reported the opposite.

The Redskins are banged up at safety with Montae Nicholson (AC joint sprain) and Deshazor Everett (MCL knee sprain) nursing injuries. Both are considered day-to-day.

Against the Rams, Gruden started Nicholson instead of Everett. Nicholson, a rookie, played 26 of the Redskins’ 50 defensive snaps while Everett played 23.

Nicholson and Everett have both filled in for Cravens at the strong safety spot.

The Redskins have two weeks left for Cravens to remain on the left/exempt squad list, which allows them to not count him against the 53-man roster. Once that time is up, Washington must either activate Cravens to the 53-man, trade, release or designate him to the season-ending reserve/injured list.

Cravens, meanwhile, can rejoin Washington at any time. The Redskins will have to make a corresponding move to activate him to the roster once he’s ready to play.

The Redskins will see if Cravens shows up this week.