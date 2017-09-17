LOS ANGELES — Kirk Cousins was able to breathe a sigh of relief for a few reasons after Sunday’s win against the Rams. He avoided an 0-2 start, for one. Cousins also likely avoided having to miss the birth of his first child.

Cousins and his wife Julie are expecting their first child, a boy, any day now. Cousins said leading up to the Rams game that he wouldn’t miss a start, even if Julie went into labor while he was on the West Coast. That hadn’t happened after the game Sunday, so Cousins will likely be back home and able to be there.

“Julie affirmed all week that nothing had changed and there really wasn’t any updates,” Cousins said. “So, it seemed like it was going to take past today and maybe even past the due date tomorrow.”

If the baby does arrive Monday, the Redskins are off. If that doesn’t happen, and Cousins turns up missing from practice later on, there will be a clear guess as to why.