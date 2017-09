The Oakland Raiders cruised to a 45-20 win over the New York Jets on Sunday — and running back Marshawn Lynch busted out his dance moves.

That didn’t sit well with the Jets.

“I’m an old-school guy,” Jets lineman Jordan Jenkins told ESPN. “I don’t like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that.”

You don’t even need football in Oakland. Just host a Marshawn lynch dance party at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/jtwhZpv3HE — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 17, 2017

Lynch has pretty good moves.