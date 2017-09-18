DETROIT (AP) - An alliance of Latino and Hispanic organizations is launching a Detroit tour to link immigrant and labor groups and discuss impacts from trade agreements such as NAFTA.

Alianza Americas starts the eight-day tour Tuesday at the Detroit Hispanic Development Center. Organizers say those groups don’t usually get together and have found themselves pitted against each other in the political realm.

The tour comes amid negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada. President Donald Trump has said he could withdraw the United States from the 23-year-old pact. Mexico said it won’t stay at the table if it doesn’t get a fair deal.

Other tour stops are planned in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek before visits to Minneapolis and Chicago.