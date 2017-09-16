Roy Moore holds an 8 percentage point lead over Sen. Luther Strange in their special election GOP runoff race in Alabama, according to a new survey released Monday.

The JMC Analytics survey shows the primary race has tightened, but that Mr. Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, continues to lead Mr. Strange by a 47 percent to 39 percent margin, with 13 percent of respondents still up for grabs.

Voters head to the polls next Tuesday.

The winner of the runoff race next week is set to face Democrat Doug Jones.

Undecided voters surveyed also are leaning toward Mr. Moore, who has strong support among evangelical Christians, which are expected to play a key role in the outcome of the race.

Mr. Strange was appointed to the seat earlier this year after Jeff Sessions vacated the spot to lead President Trump’s justice department.

The survey was conducted Sept. 16-17 and carries a 4.4 percent margin of error.