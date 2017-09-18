LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico school district is considering a resolution that promises support for students and employees who may face deportation amid possible Trump Administration changes.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/9szZbd) the Lovington School Board has drafted a resolution aimed to assure immigrants in the country illegally who have temporary protective statues.

The Trump Administration recently announced it would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program putting around 800,000 young immigrants at risk of deportation.

School board President Greg Maxie says the district is simply pushing for the state’s congressional delegation to resolve the issue quickly.

Maxie says those who came out of the shadows and registered with DACA are the people who need the district’s support.

