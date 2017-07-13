NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The inspector general for the city of New Orleans announced Monday that he’s taking a leave of absence for health reasons and will retire from the office when his term ends Oct. 19.

Ed Quatrevaux has served as inspector general since 2009. The city created the inspector general post in 2006 to root out waste and corruption in city government.

In New Orleans, the post is appointed by the city’s ethics review board to serve as an independent government watchdog. The board voted in January to launch a nationwide search for candidates for the post, leading to questions on whether he would be retained.

Early in the year, Quatrevaux expressed interest in staying. However, his announcement distributed by email on Monday said he informed the board in July that he did not wish to serve a third term.

Quatrevaux said he had hoped to help in the transition to a new inspector general. “Unfortunately, unexpected health events require that I take extended medical leave,” he said.

He said he will monitor his office’s work by email while his assistants continue its projects. He also said he expects to return in October prior to his retirement.

Among Quatrevaux’s best known investigations was in 2014 that led to reforms in the police department’s reporting and investigation of sex crimes. Quatrevaux also uncovered corruption and waste at the city’s Sewerage and Water department. That department has been under fire since August flooding exposed problems with the city’s drainage pumps.