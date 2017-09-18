EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Odell Beckham Jr. is active for the New York Giants‘ game against the Detroit Lions.

This will be the first time the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has played since spraining his left ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21. He missed the season opener last week against Dallas.

Beckham has led the Giants in receiving in each of his three seasons. Without him, New York was held to 233 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Cowboys.

While Beckham will make his season debut, the Giants will be without middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (lower leg) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (hand, ankle).

The Lions had no changes to their starting lineup.