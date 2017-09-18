NEW YORK (AP) - Subway service in some sections of New York City has been impacted by a power outage.

Con Edison says a power failure at a transformer in Brooklyn around 1 p.m. Sunday scrambled train signals and disrupted service. The shutdown resulted in packed platforms and delayed trains all across the city.

According to city officials, the power failure also affected three buildings at Red Hook Houses, Brooklyn’s largest public housing complex. By 3 p.m., officials say the outage was resolved and subway service resumed afterward.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he is directing the state Department of Public Service to conduct an investigation, saying that the power failure was “completely unacceptable.”