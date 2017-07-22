Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are locked in a tight gubernatorial race among likely voters in Virginia, which is shaping up to be the most high-profile contest of the 2017 election cycle.

The poll by the University of Mary Washington found Mr. Northam with a 44 percent to 39 percent lead over Mr. Gillespie.

The survey comes as the candidates make their final preparations for a debate Tuesday hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Cliff Hyra, a libertarian, received 3 percent of the vote in the survey, which has a margin of error of plus/minus 5.2 percent.

“The latest Mary Washington survey demonstrates that both candidates have a lot of work to do between now and November,” said Stephen J. Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “The large number of undecided voters at this stage demonstrates that either major party candidate can become the next governor of Virginia.”

The poll showed that Mr. Northam is leading in Northern Virginia by a 55 percent to 27 percent margin, and that Mr. Gillespie holds a 48 percent to 38 percent lead in the western, more rural, part of the state.

Mr. Gillespie also led among self-identified independents, white voters and men, while Mr. Northam led among women, Hispanic and African-American voters.