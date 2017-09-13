Sen. Rand Paul said Monday that he will not support the Republicans’ latest attempt at Obamacare’s replacement plan.

“Graham/Cassidy keeps Obamacare and tells the states to run it. No thanks,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, tweeted.

The Graham-Cassidy bill, sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, aims to reallocate the Obamacare funds into block grants for the states to build their own individual health insurance programs. It would also repeal Obamacare’s mandates and the medical device tax.

“No consevative [sic] should vote for a rebranded trillion dollar spending program just because it adds some block grants,” Mr. Paul tweeted adding, “Keeping 90% of Obamacare is not ok and it’s not what we ran on. Conservatives should say no.”

The senators have until Sept. 30 to pass the measure with a simple majority until their reconciliation measure runs out, and they will need 60 votes to prevent a filibuster.

With Mr. Paul making it clear he is unlikely to support the measure and Democrats saying they will not support anything that replaces Obamacare, remaining Republicans need to rally together for the bill to pass.

