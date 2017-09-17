NFL fans hate the Redskins.

That’s according to a survey from ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight that asked NFL fans to rank their top three favorite and least favorite teams.

In the survey, the Redskins turned up on 11.3 percent of fans’ three least-favorite teams, with only three other teams having more than that. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders were also listed 11.3 percent of the time.

The Dallas Cowboys ranked first as one of the three least-favorite list with nearly 31 percent.

In addition to the Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots ranked ahead of the Redskins.