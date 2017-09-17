LOS ANGELES — The tunnel out from the field to the locker room at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum turned into a sort of infirmary after the Redskins 27-20 win there Sunday, which didn’t come without cost.

Starting running back Rob Kelley walked out of the visitor’s locker room clutching his side. Josh Norman initially caught some teasing for walking out without a shirt on, before he replied that he wasn’t wearing one because he needed an X-ray on his shoulder.

“Yeah I mean we lost Rob [Kelley] early, [Jordan] Reed was out for a little bit and we started having a lot of guys falling, you know, here and there whether it was cramps or injuries or whatever the case but everybody just continued to fight, we just continued to stick together as a family and get the job done,” said running back Chris Thompson.

All in all, seven players — six of them starters and all of them contributors — were injured over the course of the game.

Kelley has a rib contusion and possibly a fracture after falling on a teammate’s knee at the end of a run in the second quarter. Coach Jay Gruden said that Kelley would get an X-ray on Monday.

“I just landed on top of somebody’s knees and it hurt real bad,” Kelley said.

Kelley said he was able to watch the end of the game after exiting, and was impressed with his backup, rookie Samaje Perine, and Thompson, who scored two touchdowns.

“Samaje did a good job stepping in and put us in good situations, that’s all you can ask for,” Kelley said.

Linebacker Mason Foster, who ended any hope of a last-minute comeback for the home team when he picked off Jared Goff late in the fourth quarter, made that play with a dislocated shoulder.

“Tough guy,” Gruden said.

Teammate Ryan Kerrigan agreed.

“You can just tell the toughness he has, to not only be able to come back in and play but to play well and play effectively, I think that’s the big thing so hell of a game by him and obviously, made the game-winning play,” Kerrigan said.

Safety Montae Nicholson, who the Redskins had begun using as the other safety along with D.J. Swearinger in their nickel packages, sprained his AC joint, as did Norman, who finished the game. Right tackle Morgan Moses aggravated an already-sprained ankle, but also re-entered the game, as did Jordan Reed, who injured his sternum and sprained his SC joint. Safety Deshazor Everett got an eye contusion.

“We had a lot of guys come in and step up despite being hurt,” Gruden said. “Reed came back in the game, obviously [Morgan] Moses came back in the game – so we had some tough guys come back in.”

It’s a good sign that those players were able to return. Given the number of injuries, however, it seems likely the Redskins suffered some losses in their win.

“Just I mean, next man up,” Kerrigan said. “That’s kind of the mentality with football. You’ve got to play with the guys that are available and hopefully the guys that were banged up will be okay and it’s nothing serious but kudos to others for stepping up.”