The Redskins are nicked up following Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but coach Jay Gruden said Monday the injuries are considered day-to-day.

Washington suffered seven injuries — six of them to starters — during the win.

Running back Rob Kelley (rib cartilage), tight end Jordan Reed (chest sternum contusion), tackle Moses Morgan (ankle spain), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder dislocation), safety Montae Nicholson (AC joint sprain), safety DeShazor Everett (MCL knee sprain) and cornerback Josh Norman (AC joint sprain) will all receive further evaluation in the coming days.

“Obviously Rob Kelley is a tough guy.I think he’ll try to play with that thing, but you never know how much pain he’s in” Gruden said. “We’ll see how that rib feels. Same with Jordan. Same with Josh. … They’re all a concern, but they’re all tough guys.”

The Redskins were off Monday and players will get treatment on Tuesday, Gruden said. Based on that, Gruden said he’ll have a better idea of which players will be able to practice during the rest of the week.

Washington plays the Oakland Raiders on “Sunday Night Football” next Sunday.