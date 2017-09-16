Roy Moore, the Republican front-runner in Alabama’s Senate race, reportedly referred to racial tensions between “reds and yellows” during a campaign speech on Sunday.

“We were torn apart in the Civil War — brother against brother, North against South, party against party. What changed?” Mr. Moore, a former chief justice on the state Supreme Court, asked a crowd in Florence, Alabama, according to footage obtained by The Hill.

“Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting,” he said. “What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.”

“Red” and “yellow” are widely recognized as racial slurs toward Native Americans and Asians, respectively.

It’s unclear what Mr. Moore meant, or why he would suggest that racial tensions currently exist between Native Americans and Asians. His campaign has yet to comment on the language used in the video.

Polls showMr. Moore leading President Trump-endorsed Sen. Luther Strange in next Tuesday’s special election runoff race. The winner is set to face Democrat Doug Jones.