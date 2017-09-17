Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford may or may not be out for a while with a knee injury, coach Mike Zimmer said.

The Vikings lost 26-9 to the Steelers on Sunday and Bradford didn’t start after he was a gametime decision. Bradford was limited with a knee injury after Wednesday’s practice to the surprise of many.

“Sam is fine. He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he’s fine.” -Mike Zimmer on Bradford’s status — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 17, 2017

If Bradford is out for a while, Case Keenum is likely to be the Vikings‘ starter. He played against the Steelers and Teddy Bridgewater, Minnestota’s former starter before Bradford, is still recovering from a horrific injury of his own.

Bridgewater, according to reports, is expected to be back midseason.