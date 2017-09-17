By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Monday, September 18, 2017

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford may or may not be out for a while with a knee injury, coach Mike Zimmer said. 

The Vikings lost 26-9 to the Steelers on Sunday and Bradford didn’t start after he was a gametime decision. Bradford was limited with a knee injury after Wednesday’s practice to the surprise of many. 

If Bradford is out for a while, Case Keenum is likely to be the Vikings‘ starter. He played against the Steelers and Teddy Bridgewater, Minnestota’s former starter before Bradford, is still recovering from a horrific injury of his own.

Bridgewater, according to reports, is expected to be back midseason.

