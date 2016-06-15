Safety Su’a Cravens is done, at least for this year, after the Washington Redskins placed him on the season-ending “Reserve/Left Squad” list on Monday.

“We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018,” the Redskins said in a statement.

The news comes a day after the NFL Network reported Cravens was expected to report back to the Redskins this week and hours after coach Jay Gruden said he hadn’t received any news about Cravens.

The safety initially left the Redskins two weeks ago, telling the team he was thinking about retiring and needed to sort out some personal issues.