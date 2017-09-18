White House officials told foreign energy ministers Monday that President Trump still intends to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement unless the U.S. obtains “more favorable” terms.

At a breakfast meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations general assembly in New York, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and other officials emphasized that Mr. Trump’s position hasn’t changed, the White House said.

“We are withdrawing from the Paris Agreement unless we can reengage on terms more favorable to the United States,” a senior White House official said. “This position was made very clear during the breakfast.”

Mr. Cohn met with climate ministers from more than a dozen nations Monday.

Over the weekend, a European diplomat told reporters that the Trump administration appeared to be softening its stance on withdrawing from the climate accord. The White House said Mr. Trump hasn’t changed his mind about the deal being unfair to the U.S.