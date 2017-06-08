The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (8) 2 0 0 378 2 2. Atlanta Falcons (1) 2 0 0 358 5 3. Oakland Raiders (1) 2 0 0 347 6 4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2) 2 0 0 343 6 5. New England Patriots 1 1 0 342 4 6. Denver Broncos 2 0 0 321 14 7. Green Bay Packers 1 1 0 302 1 8. Baltimore Ravens 2 0 0 292 12 9. Detroit Lions 2 0 0 288 13 10. Dallas Cowboys 1 1 0 266 3 11. Carolina Panthers 2 0 0 263 10 12. Seattle Seahawks 1 1 0 255 8 13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 0 0 248 15 14. Philadelphia Eagles 1 1 0 234 11 15. Minnesota Vikings 1 1 0 230 9 16. Tennessee Titans 1 1 0 210 16 17. Miami Dolphins 1 0 0 200 18 18. Washington Redskins 1 1 0 167 23 19. Houston Texans 1 1 0 155 24 20. Arizona Cardinals 1 1 0 145 22 21. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 1 0 139 19 22. Los Angeles Rams 1 1 0 138 20 23. Buffalo Bills 1 1 0 126 25 24. Los Angeles Chargers 0 2 0 120 21 25. New York Giants 0 2 0 111 17 26. New Orleans Saints 0 2 0 89 26 27. Cincinnati Bengals 0 2 0 67 27 28. Chicago Bears 0 2 0 52 28 28. Cleveland Browns 0 2 0 52 29 30. San Francisco 49ers 0 2 0 51 30 31. Indianapolis Colts 0 2 0 30 31 32. New York Jets 0 2 0 17 32

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

