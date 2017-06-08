The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (8)
|2
|0
|0
|378
|2
|2. Atlanta Falcons (1)
|2
|0
|0
|358
|5
|3. Oakland Raiders (1)
|2
|0
|0
|347
|6
|4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2)
|2
|0
|0
|343
|6
|5. New England Patriots
|1
|1
|0
|342
|4
|6. Denver Broncos
|2
|0
|0
|321
|14
|7. Green Bay Packers
|1
|1
|0
|302
|1
|8. Baltimore Ravens
|2
|0
|0
|292
|12
|9. Detroit Lions
|2
|0
|0
|288
|13
|10. Dallas Cowboys
|1
|1
|0
|266
|3
|11. Carolina Panthers
|2
|0
|0
|263
|10
|12. Seattle Seahawks
|1
|1
|0
|255
|8
|13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1
|0
|0
|248
|15
|14. Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|1
|0
|234
|11
|15. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|1
|0
|230
|9
|16. Tennessee Titans
|1
|1
|0
|210
|16
|17. Miami Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|200
|18
|18. Washington Redskins
|1
|1
|0
|167
|23
|19. Houston Texans
|1
|1
|0
|155
|24
|20. Arizona Cardinals
|1
|1
|0
|145
|22
|21. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|1
|0
|139
|19
|22. Los Angeles Rams
|1
|1
|0
|138
|20
|23. Buffalo Bills
|1
|1
|0
|126
|25
|24. Los Angeles Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|120
|21
|25. New York Giants
|0
|2
|0
|111
|17
|26. New Orleans Saints
|0
|2
|0
|89
|26
|27. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|2
|0
|67
|27
|28. Chicago Bears
|0
|2
|0
|52
|28
|28. Cleveland Browns
|0
|2
|0
|52
|29
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|2
|0
|51
|30
|31. Indianapolis Colts
|0
|2
|0
|30
|31
|32. New York Jets
|0
|2
|0
|17
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)