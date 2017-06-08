By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 19, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (8)2003782
2. Atlanta Falcons (1)2003585
3. Oakland Raiders (1)2003476
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2)2003436
5. New England Patriots1103424
6. Denver Broncos20032114
7. Green Bay Packers1103021
8. Baltimore Ravens20029212
9. Detroit Lions20028813
10. Dallas Cowboys1102663
11. Carolina Panthers20026310
12. Seattle Seahawks1102558
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers10024815
14. Philadelphia Eagles11023411
15. Minnesota Vikings1102309
16. Tennessee Titans11021016
17. Miami Dolphins10020018
18. Washington Redskins11016723
19. Houston Texans11015524
20. Arizona Cardinals11014522
21. Jacksonville Jaguars11013919
22. Los Angeles Rams11013820
23. Buffalo Bills11012625
24. Los Angeles Chargers02012021
25. New York Giants02011117
26. New Orleans Saints0208926
27. Cincinnati Bengals0206727
28. Chicago Bears0205228
28. Cleveland Browns0205229
30. San Francisco 49ers0205130
31. Indianapolis Colts0203031
32. New York Jets0201732

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

