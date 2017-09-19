The New York Giants have been a mess so far this season. They’ve lost both of their games and their offense has struggled to put points on the board.

But one particular play in the team’s 24-10 loss Monday to the Detroit Lions encapsulated their disarray: fourth-and-goal at the Lions 2 in the third quarter and the Giants were going for it — except the Giants took a delay of game penalty.

For that, Giants coach Ben McAdoo put the blame solely on quarterback Eli Manning.

“Quarterback and the center need to be on the same page there. We’ve got to get the ball snapped,” McAdoo said.

McAdoo could have called a timeout, but told reporters it was a result of “sloppy quarterback play.”

Asked why he didn’t call a timeout, he said “because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football.”

Ben McAdoo straight up threw Eli under the bus. Wow. pic.twitter.com/hIsVN6RnYy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2017

Things are going great in the Big Apple. Just read this stat: