Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is concerned that a new GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare could lead to “drastic cuts” to Medicaid insurance for the poor — a negative outlook that could influence Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a pivotal swing vote.

“Our country’s Medicaid program has been in place for over 50 years. Any proposal to restructure Medicaid goes far beyond repealing the Affordable Care Act,” Mr. Walker, an independent, said in remarks reported by Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana say they’re close to winning support from 50 GOP senators for their last-gasp bill to scrap Obamacare before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a Democratic filibuster.

Under their plan, Obamacare money that pays for an expansion of Medicaid and that subsidizes coverage for many of those who buy insurance on the exchanges would be pooled and instead given to states as block grants. The states would tailor the money to their own health care plans starting in 2020.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he is a hard “no” because it leaves too many of Obamacare’s taxes and regulations in place, leaving the GOP little room for error among several holdouts within its 52-seat majority, including Ms. Murkowski of Alaska.

Ms. Murkowski rejected previous Obamacare repeal bills in July, citing the impact of funding cuts in her state, though says she is still reviewing the new bill.

Under the Graham-Cassidy plan, states that rejected federal dollars to expand their Medicaid populations under Obamacare would win out, financially, over the coming decade, while states like Alaska — which did expand — are projected to see federal cuts.

“Given Alaska’s current fiscal challenges, any proposal to shift federal costs to the states would likely result in drastic cuts to our Medicaid program,” Mr. Walker said, according to the Fairbanks newspaper.

The newspaper says Mr. Walker is still reviewing the bill, though the governor’s Twitter account includes a number of recent posts praising his decision to expand Medicaid.

Mr. Walker’s comments contrast with that of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican who gave the block-grant proposal a major boost Monday by calling it the “best path forward to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

It was a critical endorsement for Senate sponsors trying win over Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican whose rejection of a limited repeal bill in July stalled the GOP’s effort on health care.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has largely avoided the topic of health care since that embarrassing defeat.

Yet he offered a tentative endorsement of the Graham-Cassidy plan on Tuesday, calling it an “intriguing idea” that has a “great deal of support.”

“It would repeal the pillars of Obamacare and replace that failed law’s failed approach with a new one: allowing states and governors to actually implement better health-care ideas by taking more decision-making power out of Washington,” he said.

Republicans only have until the end of next week to use their 2017 budget to pass an Obamacare repeal bill on GOP votes alone, since they’re relying on fast-track instructions that expire with the fiscal year this month.

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on the bill Monday.

Chairman Orrin Hatch’s decision to schedule one prompted Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and key sponsor of the bill, to cancel one before the government affairs panel he chairs, since it isn’t a committee of jurisdiction over health care.

Yet the Congressional Budget Office said it can only produce a preliminary report on the bill by next week. It will describe whether the bill meets arcane budget rules needed to carve out Democrats, but additional estimates of its effects on the deficit or health-insurance coverage will take several weeks.

Democrats say the public deserves a full analysis of a bill that affects something as personal and far-reaching as health care.

“Senators will be voting blind,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday.

Democrats also think a full score would show millions of Americans joining the ranks of uninsured under the bill, while shining a light on provisions that alienated Republican lawmakers before, from Medicaid cuts to waivers that let states duck insurance regulations mandating equal prices for the healthy and sick.

The Cassidy-Graham bill says states must specify how they would provide “adequate and affordable” coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, though critics say that leaves far too much wiggle room and rolls back GOP promises to protect the vulnerable.

“Why are they rushing this through?” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said. “They’re ashamed of it.”

The American Medical Association urged the Senate to oppose the legislation on Tuesday, saying it likely “would result in millions of Americans losing their health insurance coverage, destabilize health insurance markets, and decrease access to affordable coverage and care.”

It said Congress should focus on short-term effort to stabilize the markets by funding “cost-sharing” payments that reimburse insurers who lose money on low-income Obamacare customers.

The Senate Health Committee is working on a bill that would fund the payments — something Democrats want — in exchange for letter states take more control over their markets, a win for Republicans.

Chairman Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, said Democrats are starting to give ground on state flexibility, though it would have been better if that offer had come sooner, since both parties are now pushing partisan health measures.

Mr. Alexander is largely supportive of the Graham-Cassidy bill, though said sniping around it and Sen. Bernard Sanders’ push for a government-run, single-payer system had made his job more difficult.

“It’s just harder today because of those two developments,” he said.

Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said he wants to amend Graham-Cassidy so that states are barred from using their funds to set up a state-run, single-payer system. He also wants mandatory work requirements for Medicaid recipients.