President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway are no longer under Secret Service protection, reports said Tuesday.

Mr. Trump Jr. ended Secret Service protection by choice for himself and his wife, Vanessa Trump, in hopes they would be afforded more privacy, Fox News reported.

The Secret Service is required by law to protect the U.S. president’s immediate family, unless it’s told otherwise. It was unclear Tuesday whether the couple’s five children would still be protected by Secret Service agents.

Mrs. Conway, whose protection is not covered by statute, is also no longer being protected by Secret Service agents, but The New York Times noted that the two cases are unrelated.

The president had previously approved Mrs. Conway’s protection in the early days of his presidency after she received several threats against her safety.

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service, Catherine Milhoan, told The New York Times: “To ensure the safety and security of our protectees and their families, we will not confirm who is currently receiving Secret Service protection.”

The news follows a report last month by USA Today that said the agency is being stretched thin in providing protection for the president’s large family and their multiple properties.