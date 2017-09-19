President Trump raised a wine glass and toasted leaders from around the world at a United Nations luncheon Tuesday, saying he sees “great potential” for the institution.

“For years I’ve been a critic, but I’ve also been somebody that said that the United Nations has tremendous potential,” Mr. Trump said at a the event hosted by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

The luncheon followed Mr. Trump’s debut speech to the U.N. General Assembly in which he bluntly challenged the world to confront nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran and to cut off financing to terrorists.

“The potential of the United Nations is unlimited, and I really believe — I’ve met your representatives, and I know you well. You are going to do things that will be epic, and I certainly hope you will. But I feel very, very confident,” he said with glass raised.

“So I just want to toast everybody in the room,” Mr. Trump said. “And let’s give this, as a toast, to the potential — the great, great potential of the United Nations.”