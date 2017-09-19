WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Suburban Chicago authorities say five members of a Christian college’s football team face felony charges in connection with alleged hazing.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office announced Monday the five Wheaton College players are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A judge signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players, who are expected to turn themselves in.

The Chicago Tribune reports the alleged victim told police he was in his dormitory room when they duct-taped his hands and feet, put a pillowcase on his head, threw him in a car, attempted to sodomize him with an object and dumped him half-naked in an off-campus park.

Wheaton College said in a statement other players and coaching staff in March 2016 alerted college officials to an “incident.”

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com