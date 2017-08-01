Fox News moved Tuesday to dismiss the controversial lawsuit by former private investigator Rod Wheeler, alleging that the claims in his suit were “overloaded with sensationalistic allegations.”

Mr. Wheeler claimed in August that the network worked with the Trump administration to spread false information about a deceased staffer at the Democratic National Committee in order to distract from the Russian investigation. He said that Fox News reporter Malia Zimmerman, who wrote the story on late DNC staffer Seth Rich, fabricated quotes by him in her piece.

The story suggested that Rich’s death was a connected to the WikiLeaks release of leaked DNC emails last year, but that theory has been widely debunked.

Fox News and its parent company 21st Century Fox responded to Mr. Wheeler’s lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York with evidence that Mr. Wheeler approved the quotes used.

The network moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying their agreement with Mr. Wheeler required such matters to be taken care of with mediation.

Mr. Wheeler seeks compensation for mental and emotional distress, as well as for the loss of his job.