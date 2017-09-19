JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jaguars have claimed receiver Jaelen Strong off waivers from the Houston Texans, providing them some much-needed depth with Allen Robinson and rookie Dede Westbrook on injured reserve.

The make room on the roster, the Jaguars placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on IR with a pectoral muscle injury.

A third-round draft pick in 2015, Strong has 28 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns in 19 games. The Texans waived him Monday. He was suspended for the season opener for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson tore a knee ligament in the opener and had season-ending surgery. Westbrook, the 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner and a Heisman Trophy finalist, had core muscle surgery and will miss at least the first eight games of the regular season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL