Rep. Luis V. Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday for protesting at Trump Tower in New York over the president’s decision to phase out the Obama-era deportation amnesty for Dreamers, the congressman’s office confirmed.

Mr. Gutierrez was one of a group of immigrant-rights activists, including other members of Congress, who were engaged in civil disobedience, hoping to draw even more attention to the status of illegal immigrant Dreamers.

It’s the second time in little more than a month that Mr. Gutierrez has been arrested for an immigration demonstration, as the Illinois Democrat pushes for the quickest and most generous action on Dreamers.

“A few Congressmen and elected-officials gathering in front of Trump Tower doesn’t mean much if it is not backed up by the grassroots and allies and today we are standing with diverse allies to make sure Congress and the president do more than just talk about solutions, they actually follow through with action,” Mr. Gutierrez said in a statement released by his office.

In August, Mr. Gutierrez was arrested for protesting outside the White House. He paid a $50 fine and was released.

The House ethics committee looked at that arrest last week and deemed he did nothing to deserve a punishment from the chamber.