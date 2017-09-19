GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A Maryland lobbyist has been charged with bribery as part of an investigation into the Prince George’s County liquor board.

Federal court records show that Matthew Gorman has been accused of giving former state Del. William Campos at least $1,000 for action on official matters.

An arraignment for Gorman has been scheduled for Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. He was charged last week.

Ty Kelly, Gorman’s attorney, did not immediately return a phone call or email seeking comment.

Campos pleaded guilty in January to accepting $40,000 to $50,000 from people in exchange for official action while he was on the Prince George’s County Council.

Eight people have been charged in the probe, including former Del. Michael Vaughn of Prince George’s County.