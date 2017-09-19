President Trump’s personal attorney on Tuesday lashed out at a Trump-Russia dossier that has fed conspiracy theories by Democrats and influenced the FBI, saying the document is “riddled with total falsehoods.”

Michael Cohen also said he was as close to President Trump as any one during the campaign and never witnessed any collusion with Russia, as liberals constantly allege.

Mr. Cohen released the statement as he was about to appear in private before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mr. Cohen’s move so angered Committee Chairman Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, that he canceled the session and said Mr. Cohen will now testify in public.

The dossier was financed by a backer of Hillary Clinton and ordered last June by Glenn R. Simpson, a liberal opposition research specialist who runs Fusion GPS. Mr. Simpson hired an ex-British spy, Christopher Steele, to prove that Russian hacking of Democrat Party computers was actively aided by the Trump campaign.

The problem for Mr. Simpson and Mr. Steele is that major allegations in the dossier have been disproved or placed in doubt. All Mr. Steele’s major allegations conveyed by unnamed Kremlin sources have been denied.

Such is the case with Mr. Cohen.

The dossier makes the sensation charge that Mr. Cohen traveled to Prague last summer to meet with Russian agents and organize pay offs to cover up the supposed Russia-Trump hacking.

With the dossier’s posting by BuzzFeed last January, a stunned Mr. Cohen found himself suddenly accused of committing felonies on an international scale.

He quickly showed Mr. Trump and the media his passport, which contained no trip to Prague. He also showed evidence of his itinerary for visiting his son in California at the time Mr. Steele said he was conspiring with Russians.

“I am here today to reiterate my own innocence regarding the false allegations raised against me,” Mr. Steel said in his prepared statement. “What I seek is the Committee making a public conclusion about the truth or falsity of the allegations that follow.”

“My reputation was damaged …. when BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier prepared by a retired British spy - Christopher Steele - that was riddled with total falsehoods and intentionally salacious accusations.”

“In my opinion, the hired spy didn’t find anything factual, so he threw together a shoddily written and totally fabricated report filled with lies and rumors.

“My name is mentioned more than a dozen times in the lie-filled-dossier and so within moments of BuzzFeed’s publication, false allegations about me were plastered all over the national and international press. The accusations are entirely and totally false.

“A core accusation was that I had traveled to Prague to meet with Russians regarding interfering with the election. I have never in my life been to Prague or to anywhere in the Czech Republic. I might also add that I only have one passport (a United States Passport). I have to say that to you today - that I only have one passport - because another media outlet suggested that - as a Jew - I must also have an Israeli passport!Aside from such an allegation being incredibly offensive, it is also totally wrong.”

Mr. Cohen is not alone in saying the Steele-Simpson dossier greatly damaged reputations.

Carter Page, a volunteer on the Trump campaign, filed a libel suit last week against Yahoo News and HuffPost for repeating Steele allegations that he met with Kremlin figures last July to negotiate an elicit deal to get rid of U.S. sanctions. Mr. Page said such a meeting never occurred.

Aleksej Gubarev, a Russian tech entrepreneur, sued BuzzFeed in Florida and Mr. Steele in London. Mr. Steele accused him of unleashing a botnet on Democratic computers. Mr. Steele conceded in court he never verified any of the charges.

Mr. Trump has condemned the dossier and expressed outrage in a Washington Times interview that the FBI would rely on it.