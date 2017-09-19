LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigations are ongoing after a police officer used pepper spray to break up a brawl between players at a high school football game in Henderson.

Officials from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and the Clark County School District Police Department say investigations were continuing on Monday into the Friday night fight that stemmed immediately after Canyon Springs’ win against Basic.

Police Capt. Ken Young says that while the normal procedure is for “staff and coaches to deal with the team on the field,” the officer intervened after seeing what he took to be a coach on the ground “being stomped by players.”

Young says no victims have come forward, and he was unaware of any injuries reported after the fact.

No decisions have been made regarding team and player punishments.