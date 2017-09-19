Tuesday is the day NFL writers release their power rankings — and the Washington Redskins took a big jump for their 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

On ESPN, the Redskins went from No. 24 to No. 17. Washington jumping seven spots was the second biggest climb, following the Denver Broncos’ rise from No. 15 to No. 7 for beating the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN wrote: “Washington can be a force when its rushing attack gets going. Over the past three seasons, the Redskins are 15-2-1 when rushing for at least 90 yards as a team (3-13 when they don’t). The 229 rush yards Sunday against the Rams were Washington’s second-most in that span.”

CBS Sports had the Redskins jumping six spots to No. 19. Pete Prisco wrote: “They ran all over the Rams, which is a good sign for the offense. Now they have to amp up the passing game.”

The Redskins jumped five spots in the Sports Illustrated power rankings, two spots on the NFL Network and six spots on Bleacher Report.

Amusingly, the Redskins went from 27th to 14th in SB Nation’s “hope rankings,” which explains the “hope” for each team.