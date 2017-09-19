ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A newspaper reports three high school students have been disciplined for spelling out “rape” on their stomachs and circulating a photo on social media.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports that two sophomores and two seniors at Westside High School lined up to spell “rape” and took a photo captioned “What we do to Daniel” at a football game against D.W. Daniel High School on Friday.

The game was part of the “Touchdown Against Cancer” series. A district school official for Anderson County, Kyle Newton, says students had painted their stomachs in pink to spell out “bump cancer” for the game.

Westside principal Kory Roberts became aware of the photo Friday and evening. Newton says the students have not been expelled, but have received an unspecified punishment.

