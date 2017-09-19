Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III sounded off Tuesday against Santana Moss after the former wide receiver said Griffin took credit for Mike Shanahan’s firing.

Speaking on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, Moss told Chad Dukes that Griffin went from being happy Mike and Kyle Shanahan were fired to being miserable under Jay Gruden. The former wide receiver said Gruden ripped Griffin constantly for not playing to his standards.

Moss also said when it came to Griffin, “you saw one thing and heard another” behind the scenes.

Griffin fired back.

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal….. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Moss said Griffin gloated about Gruden being fired.

“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “… God don’t like ugly, man, so try not to be in those shoes, to be the guy to reap off of someone’s downfall.”

Griffin and Moss were teammate on the Redskins from 2012-2014. The former Redskins quarterback is currently unemployed. He played for the Cleveland Browns last season before being released.

Now, Griffin is speaking up for himself.

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C’mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017