Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III sounded off Tuesday against Santana Moss after the former wide receiver said Griffin took credit for Mike Shanahan’s firing.
Speaking on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, Moss told Chad Dukes that Griffin went from being happy Mike and Kyle Shanahan were fired to being miserable under Jay Gruden. The former wide receiver said Gruden ripped Griffin constantly for not playing to his standards.
Moss also said when it came to Griffin, “you saw one thing and heard another” behind the scenes.
Griffin fired back.
Moss said Griffin gloated about Gruden being fired.
“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “… God don’t like ugly, man, so try not to be in those shoes, to be the guy to reap off of someone’s downfall.”
Griffin and Moss were teammate on the Redskins from 2012-2014. The former Redskins quarterback is currently unemployed. He played for the Cleveland Browns last season before being released.
Now, Griffin is speaking up for himself.