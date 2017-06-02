EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Tuesday that he acknowledges humans contribute to climate change, but is uncertain how much change humans cause.

“No one questions that the climate changes. No one questions that we contribute to it in some way. That’s not the question overall. The question is as we look as this issue, how much do we contribute to it, and what can we do about it,” Mr. Pruitt said on Fox News.

The Environmental Protection Agency administrator said that he is arranging a set of “red team, blue team” exercises to debate the issue of climate change from both sides and then determine the best path forward for his agency. But Mr. Pruitt said he can only act within the powers of his agency and those given to him by Congress.

“I think what folks forget about is we only have the power that Congress gives us through, what, statutes — the Clean Air Act,” he said.

He also said that President Trump remains committed to the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, and that monies to the Green Climate Fund have already stopped. The fund is a result of the Paris agreement, which all developed countries are expected to contribute to as a way to finance green energy investments.

There are 15 spots on the EPA’s Influential Science Advisory Board open this month as those terms end. The board’s nominating process is open, and anyone can be nominated, but some at the EPA are worried that climate skeptics are being considered for nominations.