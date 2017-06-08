Senators on Tuesday approved Noel Francisco to be solicitor general, giving President Trump a new chief courtroom lawyer just ahead of a packed Supreme Court term.

The Senate’s 50-47 vote split along party lines, with Democrats objecting to the skilled Mr. Francisco, whose biggest victory in private practice was defeating former President Barack Obama’s attempted power grab over presidential recess appointments.

Now, Mr. Francisco finds himself in the position of defending Mr. Trump, who is fighting a long list of court battles over everything from immigration to environmental policy.

“From amnesty cities to DACA to travel bans to transgender bans, the Trump Administration faces defining moments before the court. It needs a solicitor general at the helm that supports its policies and priorities,” said Jonathan Turley, law professor at George Washington University.

He said the confirmation will also bring needed relief to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been leading the Justice Department with “a truly skeleton staff.” Mr. Francisco will now be able to help shape courtroom strategy for the department.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel at the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said Mr. Francisco will have his first test in three weeks when the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the travel ban case Oct. 10, since Mr. Francisco previously worked with the Justice Department on it.

“It’s a case he’s already familiar with,” she said. “I think it’s likely he’s actually arguing it.”

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall has been guiding the government’s arguments in the case so far, but Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, thinks Mr. Francisco will be taking it over, despite the success Mr. Wall has had narrowing blows by the U.S. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals against the president’s March executive order.

“The solicitor general makes important decisions about what positions the United States will take in cases. This decision is perhaps nowhere more important than in the travel ban cases,” said Mr. Blackman.

Mr. Francisco will also play a crucial role in several redistricting cases heading to the high court and a case concerning the constitutionality of cell phone searches later this year.

Ms. Severino said when the solicitor general files an amicus brief or argues a case before the justices, they are likely to take the solicitor general’s reaction to important federal law issues seriously.

“There is also a role that he plays in the court, which is often why he is called the 10th justice,” Ms. Severino said.

Mr. Francisco has been to the Supreme Court before, where he won a 9-0 spanking of Mr. Obama over his illegal recess appointments, fought the administration to a draw on the Obamacare contraceptive mandate and won the release of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell after convincing the justices that the corruption charges were bogus.

During his several high-profile battles with the Obama administration, Mr. Francisco won a reputation as a skilled arguer and cagey lawyer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Mr. Francisco’s win against Mr. Obama’s unlawful recess appointments was one of the more notable court battles during his legal career both in the private and public sectors.

“That case is especially important for this body because the Supreme Court’s unanimous 2014 decision in favor of Noel Canning reaffirmed that the Senate, not the president, possesses the clear constitutional authority to prescribe the rules of its own proceedings,” Mr. McConnell said.