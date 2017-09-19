NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Latest on Mississippi prosecutors’ appeal of a decision that granted a new trial to a woman convicted in a gruesome 2004 double murder in Mississippi (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An attorney for the state of Mississippi has told federal judges that allegations of racial discrimination in jury selection should not have resulted in a new trial for a woman convicted in a gruesome 2004 murder.

Arguments in the case of Lisa Jo Chamberlin were heard Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Chamberlin is white. But she challenged the prosecution’s striking of some black candidates from the jury that convicted her in the murders of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman’s boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.

Last March, a 5th Circuit panel voted 2-1 to grant her a new trial.

But the full 15-member appeals court agreed in July to reconsider the case, resulting in Tuesday’s hearing in New Orleans.

___

8 a.m.

