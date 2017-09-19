PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Latest on Rhode Island lawmakers returning to work in a rare fall session (all times local):

7 p.m.

The Rhode Island General Assembly has passed legislation to require anyone subject to a domestic protective order issued by a court to surrender guns.

The measure will be sent to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, who supports it.

Lawmakers passed dozens of bills Tuesday during a rare fall session. The bills were caught in legislative limbo when the General Assembly abruptly adjourned in June amid a budget dispute.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick. The Senate had already passed a paid sick leave proposal.

The House also passed a package of bills designed to reform the probation and parole system. The package already has passed the Senate and has support from the governor.

