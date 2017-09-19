CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on Palestinian activist deported Tuesday for lying in citizenship application (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Dozens of people gathered at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to support a Palestinian activist who was being deported to Jordan for lying about her history before obtaining U.S. citizenship.

Rasmea Odeh left for Jordan on Tuesday. The 70-year-old pleaded guilty in April to concealing her record of bombings in Jerusalem when she applied for citizenship in 2004.

In 1970, Odeh was convicted of two bombings, including one that killed two men at a supermarket. She insists she was tortured into confessing by the Israeli military.

Odeh was sentenced to life in prison but was released in 1979 as part of a prisoner swap with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Odeh didn’t serve any time in prison after pleading guilty to concealing her record from U.S. authorities.

1:12 a.m.

Supporters say a Chicago Palestinian activist is leaving the U.S. for Jordan, the final step in a criminal case that revealed her decades-old record of bombings in Jerusalem.

Hatem Abudayyeh says 70-year-old Rasmea Odeh (OH’-duh) will leave Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for Jordan on Tuesday. He says her supporters plan to gather at the airport’s international terminal with signs and banners.

Odeh pleaded guilty in April to concealing the convictions when she applied for U.S. citizenship. She must leave the U.S. under a plea deal with prosecutors.

Odeh was convicted at trial in 2014 and sentenced to 18 months in prison, but the verdict was overturned. A second trial was planned in Detroit, the city where she went through the citizenship process in 2004, before she accepted a plea deal.