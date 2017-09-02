LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears released receiver Victor Cruz on Saturday after he failed to rediscover the flair that made him a key part of a Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants.

Cruz was let go after seven seasons by the Giants in February. The Bears signed him three months later, hoping he would give them another option with Kevin White and Cameron Meredith.

Cruz was the most prominent player released as the Bears trimmed their roster to 53 on Saturday.

Chicago placed linebacker Lamarr Houston on injured reserve with a knee injury and activated linebacker Pernell McPhee, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in late July. Veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez made the cut.

