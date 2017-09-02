SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) - Prince Wilson threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bryant to a 49-41 comeback win against Division-II Merrimack in a season opener Saturday.

With 10:55 remaining, Wilson threw a 57-yard touchdown to Tom Kennedy to give Bryant its first lead at 35-28. Three minutes later, Isaac Freeman ran for a 24-yard score to make it 42-28.

Matt Seawall had nine catches for 146 yards and two scores and Brenden Femiano ran 17 times for 102 yards and a score.

Jake Ragusa set up Merrimack’s first score when he intercepted Wilson on Bryant’s opening drive. The Warriors took a 7-0 lead when Cj Scarpa threw a 26-yard score to Sebastian Lucas.

Merrimack posted leads of 14-3, 21-10, and as late as 7:37 remaining in the third, owned its largest lead at 28-12 after Scarpa found Derrick Villard for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Scarpa was 41-of-73 passing with 469 yards and four TDs. Villard ran for 86 yards and had two rushing scores.