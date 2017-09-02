President Trump arrived in Texas Saturday to meet with survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Houston on his second trip this week to the storm-ravaged region.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted at a military reserve base by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Four Cabinet members traveled with the president, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Later Saturday, the president is heading to Louisiana.

The White House asked Congress Friday night for $7.85 billion in disaster aid for Texas and Louisiana. In addition to the emergency spending, the administration supports Congress authorizing another $6.7 billion from early fiscal 2018 funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund for Harvey recovery aid and other natural disaster assistance.