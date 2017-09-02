DENTON, Texas (AP) - Mason Fine threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Jeffery Wilson ran for 176 yards and three scores as North Texas dominated Lamar 59-14 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Wilson did all his damage in the first half. Nic Smith rushed for 101 yards and Evan Johnson had 98 yards rushing as the Mean Green piled up 436 yards on the ground while limiting Lamar to 86. North Texas established a school record for total yards in a game, 668, beating the 635 against Navy in 2007.

The victory means the Mean Green is just one win short of 500 in the program’s history.

Trevor Moore made all eight point-after attempts to give him 107 in his career without a miss.

Michael Lawrence caught three passes for 70 yards and a score.

Darrel Colbert Jr. threw two touchdowns passes to lead Lamar.