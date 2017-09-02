OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Joe Flacco is back behind center for the Baltimore Ravens - at practice, anyway.

Flacco participated in team drills Saturday for the first time since being sidelined with a back injury in July.

The starting quarterback missed all of training camp, but is expected to start the opener of his 10th season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

“Joe looked good. He practiced very well,” coach John Harbaugh said after Saturday’s session. “Now, one of the next pieces is to see how he responds to that over the next few days.”

Flacco resumed throwing last week, and took another step by stepping onto the field with his teammates.

“It feels good to be back out here with the guys and be a part of everything again,” he said. “Really, it’s been a weird situation the last few weeks, because it’s just something you have to wait out. You’re putting in all the hard work you can, but at the same time, it’s a waiting game. You definitely have to fight against not doing anything, but also keep your mind fresh.”

Flacco was joined by wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead, both of whom missed several weeks with hamstring injuries.

Second-string quarterback Ryan Mallett ran the offense during Flacco’s absence, helping Baltimore go 4-0 in the preseason.

In other news, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom passed his physical, one day after being obtained in a trade with Arizona, and Baltimore obtained guard/center Luke Bowanko from Jacksonville for an undisclosed draft choice.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.