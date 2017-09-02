GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Jacob Knipp threw for 238 yards and Trae Riek rushed for 71 yards and a career-high three touchdowns as Northern Colorado opened its 105th football season with a 41-14 victory over NAIA’s College of Idaho on Saturday.

Knipp returned for the first time since injuring his shoulder last September. He threw for 103 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Bears scored on their first four possessions. Northern Colorado had 224 total yards while holding the Coyotes to 36 in the first period.

Knipp stepped aside in the third quarter, replaced by Conor Regan.

Collin Root capped Norther Colorado’s scoring by kicking a school record 56-yard field goal. The previous record was 54 yards by Ryan Anderson in 1993.

College of Idaho reinstated its football program in 2014 after a 37-year hiatus.

The Bears will play at Florida next Saturday.