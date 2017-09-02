NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Jake Kolbe threw two touchdown passes and Illinois State rushed for 320 yards as the Redbirds shut out Butler 45-0 on Saturday night.

Kolbe completed 18 of 29 passes for 194 yards and Illinois State racked up 519 yards in total offense while holding the Bulldogs to 41. James Robinson put the Redbirds on the board with a 9-yard run, Markel Smith scored from the 16 and Jordan Birch capped the scoring with a 26-yard run that saw him hurdle a Butler defender.

Christian Gibbs caught both of Kolbe’s touchdown passes and Mitchell Brees added a 35-yard interception return for a score. On defense, Illinois State had eight tackles for loss and a sack.

Will Marty completed 8 of 23 passes for 41 yards for Butler.

It was the first meeting of the teams since 1949, when the Redbirds defeated the Bulldogs 14-0 in Indianapolis.