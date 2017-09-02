MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - Nick Bisceglia kicked a field goal with four seconds remaining and Robert Morris edged Dayton 13-10 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

The game-winner capped a six-play, 20-yard drive which started after Dayton turned it over on a fumble at its own 27. Devon DeFrances forced the fumble and Ryan Richards Jr. covered the loose ball.

Robert Morris tied it at 10 in the third quarter on Jimmy Walker’s 72-yard touchdown pass to Tavin Allison.

Dayton built a 10-0 first half lead. Matt Tunnacliffe hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Kaparos in the first quarter and Patrick Sandler added a 25-yard field goal in the second. Bisceglia’s 28-yard field goal with 34 seconds left made it 10-3 at intermission.

Walker finished 14 of 29 for 198 yards and Allison had two catches for 76 yards. Cole Blake carried 16 times for 69 yards.

Tucker Yinger had 107 yards on 24 carries for the Flyers.