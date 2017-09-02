RUSTON, La. (AP) - J’Mar Smith threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana Tech scored the final 28 points on Saturday night to beat Northwestern State 52-24 in the season opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four straight possessions beginning with Jaqwis Dancy’s 4-yard TD run to make it 31-24 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dae’Von Washington intercepted passes to end Northwestern State’s next two drives. Louisiana Tech followed each turnover with short-field touchdown drives and, after forcing a Demons punt, capped the scoring with an eight-play, 69-yard drive with 3:33 left.

Jarred Craft ran for 86 yards and two TDs on 16 carries and Smith added 72 yards on the ground.

J.D. Almond had 162 yards passing for Northwestern State. The Demons scored on the opening possession of the game, a three-play, 75-yard drive.